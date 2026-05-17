Crystal Palace narrow manager search, Premier League boss remains priority

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace appear to be getting closer to deciding who replaces Oliver Glasner, but the situation still feels far from simple.



The club are believed to have narrowed their head coach search down to three serious contenders, with Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola still seen as the preferred candidate.

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According to Sky Sports’ latest transfer updates, Palace have not given up on appointing Iraola, even though they know it will be difficult.

The Spaniard is expected to leave Bournemouth when his contract expires at the end of June, but Palace currently fear he may end up choosing a bigger job instead.

Iraola being top of Palace’s list makes complete sense. His work at Bournemouth has been excellent. Since arriving in 2023, he has helped push the club forward, improved their playing style, and built a team that plays with energy, courage and real structure.

Crystal Palace make Iraola their priority target

That is exactly the type of profile Palace should be chasing. They do not need a safe, boring appointment.

They need someone who can continue the progress made under Glasner and keep the team playing with intensity.

Palace won the FA Cup under Glasner in 2025 and also lifted the Community Shield later that year, so this is not a job with small expectations anymore. The club has raised its own standards.

But the problem is competition. talkSPORT reports that Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in Iraola, which could make things much harder for Palace.

Leverkusen are expected to move on from Kasper Hjulmand after finishing sixth in the Bundesliga, and Iraola is one of the names they like.

Palace have other names on their radar as well

That is why Palace are also working on other options. One name that has been discussed is Lens head coach Pierre Sage.

He is admired by people at the South London club, although it remains unclear whether he has actually made the final three or how realistic a deal would be because of his contract situation in France.

Sky Sports have also previously mentioned names like Kieran McKenna and Frank Lampard on Palace’s wider list, but neither is currently expected to be pursued seriously.

Palace are right to aim high with Iraola. He feels like the natural fit: progressive, intense, Premier League-proven and still young enough to grow with the club. If Palace can pull it off, it would be a statement appointment.

Iraola would be brilliant, but if Leverkusen or another European club offers him a stronger project, Palace cannot afford to be left scrambling.

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