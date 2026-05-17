Richard Keys makes huge Arne Slot prediction after Mohamed Salah statement sparks Liverpool crisis

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Richard Keys is convinced Arne Slot will not be in charge of Liverpool next season.

Following a turbulent week at Anfield, the veteran broadcaster has made his boldest claim yet regarding the manager’s future, insisting that a full-blown dressing room revolt is underway.

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Richard Keys and Andy Gray react to Mohamed Salah statement

The controversy erupted after Liverpool’s damaging 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa, prompting Mohamed Salah to release a scathing social media statement.

Salah publicly demanded a return to the “heavy metal” football of old and indirectly questioned the club’s current identity under Slot.

Reacting on beIN Sports alongside Andy Gray, Richard Keys pulled no punches, suggesting that the Egyptian king’s words represent a much deeper problem on Merseyside.

“What he said is damning but what is goin on behind it is more so for me. It suggests there are some serious issues in and around the dressing room. As a group, the players appear to have lost faith in the coach.

“I think what 8 of his playing colleagues liked the post? That doesn’t help Arne Slot.

“I have said for some time. I don’t think he will be incharge next season. I am more convicned about that than ever.”

Is Mohamed Salah’s statement the final nail in the coffin for Arne Slot?

With 17 Liverpool players, both past and present liking Salah’s social media message, Slot’s authority appears severely compromised.

This public show of solidarity with Salah suggests that the tactical direction of the club is facing an internal mutiny.

While Slot won the Premier League title just last year, this season has seen the Reds collapse under the weight of twelve league defeats, leaving them desperately scrambling just to secure a top-four finish.

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It is not just the on field performances that has frustrated fans, but Slot’s overall attitude has irked fans as well, from his poor man management and leadership traits to his comments in the media which has undermined Liverpool’s stature as a club.

With questions now being raised over dressing room support for Slot, scrutiny on the Dutchman is only intensifying.

If Keys’ bold prediction holds true, the final whistle of the season will not just signal the end of a difficult campaign, but the end of Arne Slot’s tenure at Anfield.