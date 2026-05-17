£265,000 per week Arsenal star is increasingly likely to leave this summer

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus’ future at Arsenal is starting to look increasingly uncertain, and this summer may finally be the point where both sides accept that a separation makes sense.



The Brazilian forward arrived from Manchester City in 2022 and, at the time, felt like a game-changing signing for Mikel Arteta’s project.

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He brought movement, pressing, experience and a winning mentality to a young Arsenal side that badly needed belief.

The situation feels very different. Jesus is now 29, has only one year left on his Arsenal contract, and has spent too much time dealing with knee problems.

AC Milan are interested in him, while Juventus have also been linked.

Arsenal have made up their mind over Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal are believed to be open to selling for around £30 million, although his huge wages remain a major obstacle for Serie A clubs, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Jesus deserves credit for what he did at Arsenal. When he first came in, he changed the mood of the attack.

He was not just a striker waiting in the box. He dropped deep, linked play, pressed defenders, dragged centre-backs around and made Arsenal more aggressive in the final third.

His arrival helped Arsenal become a more serious, confident team. But football does not stand still. Injuries have taken away some of his rhythm, and Arsenal have evolved.

Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz are both ahead of him in the pecking order and that has seriously diminished his playing time.

There have even been reports that Arsenal would consider selling both Jesus and Havertz to help fund a massive move for Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, showing how serious they are about reshaping the attack.

The financial side matters too. Jesus is one of Arsenal’s highest earners, with Capology listing him on around £265,000 per week. That is a heavy salary for a player who is no longer guaranteed to start every week.

Brazilian attacker is wanted by clubs in Serie A

Arsenal’s wage bill has grown as they have rewarded key players and strengthened the squad, so moving Jesus on would create useful space financially.

There is plenty of interest. AC Milan reportedly see him as an option to strengthen their attack, while Juventus have also been mentioned.

A return to Brazil is another possibility, with Jesus previously speaking openly about his emotional connection to Palmeiras and his desire to return one day.

Serie A could be a smart move for him. The pace is slightly different, the tactical side would suit his intelligence, and clubs like Milan or Juventus could give him a major role. But the wage issue is real. Unless Jesus accepts a pay cut, a move to Italy could be difficult.

Jesus leaving Arsenal this summer would not be a failure. It would be the natural end of a chapter. He gave Arsenal energy, personality and experience when they needed it most.

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