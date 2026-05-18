Insider confirms Arsenal have already laid groundwork on signing attacking wonderkid

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly making a serious move to sign Leicester City teenager Jeremy Monga, with the club presenting what has been described as a strong offer to the player’s camp.

According to a source on X, talks have included how Monga could eventually work his way into Arsenal’s first-team picture if he decides to join.

Arsenal have presented a compelling offer to the camp of Jeremy Monga. Discussions have been had around his first team pathway if he puts pen to paper. If Monga agrees to our offer, Arsenal would still need to agree a compensation fee with Leicester. Story W @scoutingindoors — HandofArsenal (@HandofArsenal) May 17, 2026

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

If the 16-year-old accepts Arsenal’s proposal, the Gunners would still need to agree a compensation fee with Leicester before any deal could be completed.

Monga is one of the most talked-about young players in English football.

Arsenal have been tracking Monga for some time

Arsenal have been linked with him for weeks, with reports claiming they are showing strong interest and hoping to beat rival clubs to his signature.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Monga’s rise has been seriously impressive. He made his senior debut for Leicester at just 15 years and 271 days old, becoming one of the youngest players in Premier League history.

Reuters reported at the time that he even had to wear a blank shirt because Leicester’s main sponsor could not be displayed on a player under 18 due to UK gambling advertising rules.

Since then, his reputation has only grown. He has already been involved at first-team level, and reports have described him as a quick, skilful and versatile attacking player who can operate wide or centrally.

FourFourTwo noted that he has attracted attention from Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City, while also pointing out the interesting possibility of him joining Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman at Arsenal, three of the Premier League’s youngest-ever debutants at the same club.

That is where Arsenal’s pitch becomes important. For a player like Monga, the biggest question is not simply which club offers the most attractive contract.

Gunners ready to offer pathway to first team football

It is which club can show him a realistic pathway. Arsenal already have a reputation for trusting young talent under Mikel Arteta, and players like Nwaneri and Dowman give them a strong argument when speaking to elite teenagers.

Still, this is not a finished deal. Monga reportedly agreed a professional contract with Leicester that is due to become active when he turns 17 this summer, although reports have made it clear that this does not guarantee he will stay.

Leicester’s difficult situation also complicates things, with their future and squad planning creating uncertainty around their best young players.

Arsenal are not just chasing a wonderkid for the sake of it. They seem to be trying to build the best young attacking talent pool in the country.

If they can add Monga to a group that already includes Nwaneri and Dowman, it would say a lot about the club’s long-term strategy.

Arsenal and Man United learn asking price of Newcastle United’s Tonali