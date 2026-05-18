(Photo by Screenshot/ YouTube - Sky Sports/ Tim Markland/PA Images via Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has had another go at Mohamed Salah following the Liverpool star’s explosive social media statement.

The Egyptian forward triggered widespread debate after openly criticising the team’s current identity under Arne Slot following their recent 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

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Jamie Carragher compares Mohamed Salah situation to Cristiano Ronaldo exit

Speaking live on Sky Sports, Carragher revealed he had long anticipated a public outburst from the winger as he nears his Anfield departure.

The former Liverpool defender compared the situation to Cristiano Ronaldo’s infamous exit from Old Trafford.

He said: “I wasn’t surprised. I told everybody at Sky behind the scenes, my friends who were Liverpool fans, I said Salah something else will come before the end of the season. He will drop another bomb.

“A little bit like what Ronaldo did on the way out of Manchester United. I thought it may come after the end of the season when he sort of moved on but no.

“On this show less than two years ago, I called him selfish for doing an interview and that rings true again.

“Liverpool have a really important week this week, still not qualified for the Champions League and it should be about Liverpool FC, not Salah FC, but unfortunately it’s going to be about Mohamed Salah…”

Carragher has a history of anti-Salah tirades

This latest clash is far from the first time Carragher has publicly taken aim at the club’s star forward.

The Sky Sports pundit has frequently criticised Salah’s conduct and contract negotiations over the years, often labeling the player’s off-field media maneuvers as ‘selfish’.

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Tensions explicitly flared earlier in the season when Salah publicly claimed he had been “thrown under the bus” after being benched by Slot.

Carragher in response launched a scathing attack on the Liverpool number 11, a rant which looked more personal than anything else.

With Salah set to leave Merseyside at the end of his contract, Carragher’s latest remarks underscore a growing frustration with how the legendary forward is handling his high-profile departure.

View: Salah’s actions anything but selfish

Contrary to Carragher’s ‘selfish’ accusation, Salah’s actions have been anything but self-serving.

Having already confirmed he will leave the club, Salah’s decision to speak out is viewed by some as an attempt to defend Liverpool’s identity rather than undermine it.

The Egyptian has long been a standard-setter at Anfield and remains one of the club’s most influential figures, both on and off the pitch.

His recent remarks about Liverpool’s “heavy metal” identity under Jurgen Klopp have been interpreted as concern that the club is drifting away from its established style.

Salah’s explosive statement looked less personal and more of an extension of his concern over the club’s future.

He is already leaving but he wants to see club do well and it appears that many Liverpool teammates agree with him.