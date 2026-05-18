(Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have an extraordinary opportunity to sign one of the greatest managers in football history.

Reports from the Daily Mail have confirmed that Pep Guardiola is set to leave Manchester City at the end of this season, opening the door for one of the most seismic managerial moves in Premier League history.

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With Anfield desperately in need of a lift after a turbulent campaign under Arne Slot, the timing could not be more significant.

Pep Guardiola set to leave Man City at the end of the season

Guardiola is expected to stand down as Manchester City manager after the club’s final Premier League fixture of the season, bringing an end to a remarkable decade-long spell at the Etihad Stadium, during which he guided the club to 20 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and a historic Champions League triumph.

As per the report, he made his decision weeks ago, with further changes anticipated within the coaching staff, as several backroom figures are also set to depart as part of a wider transition.

A celebratory procession through Manchester is scheduled for Monday to honour Guardiola’s extraordinary contribution to English football, with players from the men’s squad, the women’s team, and the academy all set to join the departing manager on an open-top bus.

He arrived at the Etihad in 2016 and never looked back. His departure marks the end of arguably the most dominant managerial era in English football history.

Liverpool should go all in to convince Guardiola to replace Arne Slot

With Xabi Alonso having already committed to Chelsea, Liverpool’s search for a long-term manager capable of restoring the club to its former glory has become urgent.

Guardiola’s availability represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity that Fenway Sports Group simply cannot ignore.

Liverpool are a club with a global brand, world-class infrastructure, and one of the most passionate fanbases in world football.

They also have a squad that, with the right leadership, could compete for titles again almost immediately.

Mo Salah’s recent public plea for the return of “heavy metal” attacking football shows the identity is still there, it just needs the right conductor. Who better than the man who spent a decade figuring out how to stop it?

Pep Guardiola has already admitted his admiration for Liverpool

Guardiola’s respect for Liverpool runs deep and is well documented. He once confessed that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool were the toughest opponents he had ever faced in management, saying: “I haven’t had an opponent with whom I’ve spent so many nights and afternoons with my coaching staff figuring out how to stop them.”

That is the mark of a man who understands, respects, and fears what Liverpool at their best can be.

He has frequently praised the club’s DNA and its ability to go toe-to-toe with his City side for years. In April 2024, he stated: “I admire Liverpool. Whatever happens this season, I admire Liverpool… it’s the team that faced us face to face.”

A man who speaks of Liverpool with that level of admiration is not someone who views Anfield with indifference.

Will Pep Guardiola take the Liverpool job?

The obvious complication is the optics. Taking over at City’s fiercest rival in recent years would be one of the most controversial moves in football history, and Guardiola may be reluctant to cloud an otherwise flawless legacy at the Etihad.

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Reports suggest he may even remain at Manchester City in a different capacity despite his departure from the dugout, hardly the profile of a man ready to walk straight into Anfield.

Yet football has surprised us before. Guardiola is believed to covet a challenge that matches his ambition, and Liverpool, with their history, their stadium, and the identity Salah has so passionately called to be restored, could just be that challenge. It may be a long shot. But for Liverpool, it is a shot absolutely worth taking.