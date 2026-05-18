Liverpool risk missing out on Mo Salah replacement as Bayern prepare mammoth offer

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are reportedly trying to put themselves in a strong position to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, with Liverpool also watching the situation closely.



According to TEAMtalk, Bayern’s long-term interest could be important because Diomande is increasingly open to continuing his development in Germany rather than rushing into a Premier League move.

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Diomande is one of the most exciting young attackers in the Bundesliga.

He is only 19, plays for RB Leipzig, and has already attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Liverpool have been linked as they plan for life after Mohamed Salah, but Bayern are now positioning themselves carefully and may believe they can use the Bundesliga factor to their advantage.

Yan Diomande has impressd top clubs this season

Diomande’s rise has been seriously impressive. He joined Leipzig from Leganes last summer after the German club paid around €20 million, and the move now looks like smart business.

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The Bundesliga’s official stats list him with 12 goals and eight assists in 33 league appearances this season, along with a top speed of 36.3 km/h.

Those numbers explain why clubs are suddenly paying close attention.

For Liverpool, the interest makes obvious sense. Salah is leaving at the end of the season, and the club need to think about a long-term right-sided attacker.

Diomande is left-footed, quick, direct, confident in one-v-one situations and still young enough to be moulded into a top-level forward.

On paper, he looks like exactly the kind of player Liverpool’s recruitment team would admire.

Bayern Munich lead Liverpool in face to sign Diomande

But Bayern may have an important edge. Diomande already plays in Germany, understands the league, and may prefer another step within the Bundesliga before moving abroad.

TEAMtalk’s report suggests Bayern are positioning themselves for a future move rather than necessarily forcing something immediately, which could appeal to the player.

There is also the Michael Olise angle. Bayern currently have serious talent out wide, but big clubs always plan ahead.

If Olise or another attacker eventually leaves, Diomande could become a natural replacement.

That sort of long-term pathway might be more attractive than joining Liverpool during a period of major transition.

Diomande himself has also spoken calmly about the speculation.

Recent reports quote him as saying he remains focused on football while his representatives deal with the outside noise.

That is usually a good sign for a young player, because it suggests he is not getting carried away by headlines.

Bayern can offer trophies, Champions League football, Bundesliga familiarity and a slightly smoother transition.

Liverpool can offer history and a huge platform, but the timing may be more complicated.

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