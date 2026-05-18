Man United confirm the departure of defender signed by Erik ten Hag

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tyrell Malacia will leave Manchester United as a free agent this summer after the club confirmed his departure at the end of the 2025/26 season.



The Dutch left-back’s contract expires next month, and United have decided not to extend his stay, as confirmed by the official website of the club.

He was part of the matchday squad for the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, but he remained an unused substitute.

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This marks the end of a difficult four-year spell for Malacia, who joined United from Feyenoord in 2022.

At the time, he looked like a sharp, aggressive, modern full-back who could push Luke Shaw and give United real energy on the left side.

Tyrell Malacia has been unlucky with injuries

Unfortunately, injuries ruined too much of his time in Manchester.

Malacia’s United career never really got the chance to build momentum. He showed promise early on, especially with his intensity and willingness to compete, but the injury problems became the main story.

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Reports note that he missed more than 500 days through fitness issues, including the whole 2023/24 season, and made only 49 appearances for the club overall.

That is a huge shame because Malacia was not a bad signing in terms of profile.

He arrived young, hungry and with Champions League-level potential. But football can be brutal when injuries take over.

Once he lost rhythm, it became harder and harder for him to fight his way back into the team.

His loan spell at PSV Eindhoven also did not fully restart his career. He played 12 matches there, but when he returned to United, he was not really part of the main plans.

Malacia is not in Carrick’s plans at Man United

This season, he made only two senior appearances, which made his exit feel increasingly likely.

United’s decision also fits the wider rebuild. The club are preparing for another big summer, with reports suggesting several players could leave as they reshape the squad for Champions League football.

For Malacia, a free transfer might actually be the best thing. He needs a club where he can rebuild slowly, play regularly and escape the pressure of being judged as a Man United player every week.

He is still only 26, so there is time for him to restart his career.

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