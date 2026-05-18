Man United fans get excited after Bruno Fernandes was spotted with transfer target

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A short post-match clip involving Bruno Fernandes and Elliot Anderson has quickly caught attention among Manchester United fans.

The video shows Fernandes speaking to the Nottingham Forest midfielder after United’s 3-2 win at Old Trafford, and the timing has made people read a little more into it than they normally would.

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Anderson is already being linked with a summer move to Manchester United, so seeing the club captain having a quiet word with him after the game naturally sparked transfer talk.

It might have been nothing more than respect between two players after a competitive match, but in football, these little moments often feed the bigger story.

Manchester United ended their Premier League season at home strongly, beating Nottingham Forest 3-2 and sealing third place.

Bruno Fernandes has been in fine form this season

Fernandes was once again central to the story, equalling the Premier League single-season assist record by setting up Bryan Mbeumo for United’s third goal.

That took him to 20 assists, putting him level with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

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United also confirmed Champions League football for next season, while Michael Carrick is close to being appointed permanently after guiding the team to a strong finish.

But away from the scoreline, Anderson’s presence at Old Trafford was interesting.

The Forest midfielder has been one of the names most heavily linked with United’s midfield rebuild.

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Elliot Anderson is a top target for Man United

Ben Jacobs had described Anderson as INEOS’ top midfield target, ahead of names such as Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

That is why Fernandes speaking to him after the final whistle matters to supporters.

It does not prove a transfer is happening, of course. Players talk after games all the time.

They exchange shirts, offer praise, joke around or simply show respect. But when the player doing the talking is United’s captain, and the player being spoken to is one of the club’s reported targets, fans will always start connecting dots.

Anderson would fit a real need at United. Casemiro’s expected exit means the club need more energy and legs in midfield, and Anderson has the kind of all-action profile United have often lacked.

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