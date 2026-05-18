Patrick Vieira praises Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard after Arsenal beat Burnley

(Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Patrick Vieira singled out Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard as Arsenal’s two best players during their vital 1-0 win over Burnley.

The hard-fought victory has put the Gunners on the absolute brink of footballing immortality.

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Patrick Vieira praises Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard

Analyzing the game live, former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira was full of praise for Mikel Arteta’s dynamic wingers.

Speaking at the interval, the Frenchman highlighted the duo as the primary source of inspiration for a dominant, yet tense, performance at the Emirates Stadium.

Viera said on Sky Sports (via BBC Sports Live):

“The two wingers have been really good, Trossard and Saka, they have been Arsenal’s two best players so far.

“They have created a lot of chances. They have to be feeding them to create more danger in the second half.”

Saka was instrumental in breaking the deadlock, providing the crucial assist from a precisely delivered corner that allowed Kai Havertz to head home the only goal of the match in the 36th minute.

Alongside Saka, Trossard’s constant movement and clever positioning kept the Burnley backline under immense pressure.

Arsenal one win away from winning historic Premier League title

The narrow 1-0 victory against the already-relegated Clarets means Arsenal have taken a monumental step toward the ultimate prise.

The three points have temporarily restored a comfortable five-point cushion over Manchester City at the top of the table.

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With 19 clean sheets now secured across a remarkable campaign, the Gunners are officially just one win away from clinching their first Premier League trophy in 22 years, a feat not achieved since the legendary “Invincibles” era of 2003/04.

The title race could theoretically be decided as early as Tuesday night if Manchester City drop points away at Bournemouth.

However, should Pep Guardiola’s side win their game in hand, Arteta’s men know that a victory on the final day of the season will guarantee the historic title returns to North London, regardless of results elsewhere.