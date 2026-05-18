Premier League side ready to keep England international wanted by Man United

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest are increasingly confident they can keep Morgan Gibbs-White at the City Ground this summer, despite long-running interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.



According to TEAMtalk, Forest believe their captain is likely to stay, even though several bigger clubs continue to monitor his situation.

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The same report suggests Forest may be more likely to lose Elliot Anderson than Gibbs-White if one major midfield exit happens this summer.

Gibbs-White remains one of Forest’s most important players. He signed a new deal in 2025 that runs until 2028, which gives Forest a stronger hand than they had in previous transfer windows.

Morgan Gibbs-White has been in stunning form

Gibbs-White’s value to Forest is obvious. He is not just a talented attacking midfielder, he is the player who gives their attack personality.

He can carry the ball, create chances, press with intensity and produce big moments when the team needs them.

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That is why clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham have kept watching him.

The England international scored for Nottingham Forest in their 3-2 defeat against Man United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

It was a beautiful finish which would have impressed the Man United recruitment team.

United’s interest makes sense because they have been looking at ways to refresh their midfield and attacking options.

Man United have long term interest in the midfielder

If Bruno Fernandes’ long-term future ever became uncertain, Gibbs-White would be the type of Premier League-proven creator who could immediately add energy and invention.

Tottenham’s interest is also understandable, especially after they tried strongly for him in the past before Forest tied him down to a new contract.

Morgan Gibbs-White pulls one back! 🌳 pic.twitter.com/EEaZqfJkoa — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 17, 2026

Sky Sports reported last summer that Gibbs-White rejected Spurs and agreed a club-record Forest contract in what was seen as a major statement from the club.

Gibbs-White has scored 14 goals for the campaign according to The Guardian’s match report.

Those numbers are excellent for an attacking midfielder playing in a struggling side. Forest finished safe from relegation rather than chasing Europe, but Gibbs-White still managed to stand out.

That is usually what separates good players from important ones. He was not just performing when everything was going well. He was producing in a team that had to fight.

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