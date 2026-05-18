Leeds United near agreement with versatile star Ethan Ampadu

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Leeds United are moving closer to securing Ethan Ampadu’s long-term future, and it feels like one of the most sensible decisions the club could make after confirming Premier League survival.



The Wales international is already under contract until 2027, but Leeds do not want the situation to drift towards the final year of his deal, according to Football Insider.

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Talks are expected to speed up now that Leeds have secured their place in the Premier League for next season.

Football Insider reports that the club are relaxed about the situation and expect Ampadu to sign fresh terms, with the player also believed to be happy at Elland Road.

Ethan Ampadu has become a pillar for Leeds United

Ampadu has become much more than just another midfielder for Leeds.

Since joining from Chelsea in 2023, he has developed into one of the club’s most important players and a proper leader in Daniel Farke’s side.

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He captained Leeds during their promotion-winning Championship campaign and has carried that influence into the Premier League.

That leadership matters. Newly promoted clubs often struggle because they lack players who can handle pressure every week.

Ampadu has been different. He has played with maturity, aggression and calmness, giving Leeds a strong platform in midfield.

He has played more Premier League minutes than any other Leeds player this season, which shows how central he has been to their survival.

Chelsea were criticised for letting Ampadu leave

There is also a nice bit of irony in his rise. Chelsea sold him to Leeds for around £7 million in 2023 after years of loans and limited first-team chances.

Since then, his reputation has been rebuilt completely. Gary Lineker and Micah Richards were among those who questioned Chelsea’s decision earlier this year, pointing out how impressive Ampadu has become since leaving Stamford Bridge.

For Leeds, tying him down before the summer window really gets going is important.

Survival means their finances improve, but it also means other clubs will start looking at their best players.

Ampadu’s name has already been mentioned in wider transfer discussion, including a controversial suggestion from Tim Sherwood that Manchester United should look at him as part of their midfield rebuild.

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