Signed and completed: Romano confirms Man United have finalised major move

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick’s future at Manchester United has now been settled, with the former midfielder signing a new deal to remain in charge at Old Trafford.



According to Fabrizio Romano, the agreement has been signed and completed, keeping Carrick at the club until June 2028, with an option to extend it for another year until 2029.

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This is a major moment for United. Carrick had been working as interim manager, but after guiding the team to a strong finish and securing third place in the Premier League, the club have decided he has earned the chance to lead the next phase properly.

🚨 Michael Carrick’s new deal at Man United, signed and completed as expected. It will be valid until June 2028 plus option until 2029. pic.twitter.com/Yv3gc5hda2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2026

Reuters reported that after United’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest, Carrick played down the speculation but said there would be more clarity in the coming days.

This is not just a contract extension. It feels like Man United finally choosing a direction.

Michael Carrick has impressed at Man United

Carrick stepped in during a difficult period and managed to bring calm back to the team.

United looked more organised, more confident and more connected under him.

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Finishing third and returning to the Champions League is a strong achievement, especially considering how uncertain the season looked before he took charge.

There is also something symbolic about Carrick getting this opportunity. He knows Man United deeply, but this does not feel like a purely emotional appointment.

Yes, he was a great player for the club, and yes, fans understand his connection to Old Trafford. But the bigger reason this makes sense is that he has shown he can actually coach, manage pressure and get results.

Red Devils have struggled with past appointments

United have tried a lot of different routes since Sir Alex Ferguson left. They have gone for experienced managers, big names, tactical projects and short-term fixes.

Some worked for a while, but none created lasting stability. Carrick’s appointment feels different because it is quieter.

It is not about making the loudest statement. It is about building something that can actually last.

The contract length is important too. A deal until 2028, with an option for 2029, gives Carrick enough security to plan beyond one transfer window.

He can shape the squad, develop younger players and push for signings that fit his football rather than simply reacting to pressure. This appointment makes sense if United support him properly.

Carrick has earned the chance, but now the club must give him the tools to build a serious team. The hard work starts now.

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