(Photo by Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)

Tim Sherwood believes Daniel Farke may not be in charge of Leeds United next season.

Despite a turn in form, whispers are growing louder that the hierarchy at Elland Road could be considering a dramatic managerial change in the upcoming offseason.

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Tim Sherwood reacts to Daniel Farke rumours at Leeds United

Speaking live on Sky Sports News following Leeds United’s victory over Brighton, pundit Tim Sherwood expressed his disbelief over the swirling rumors regarding Farke’s job security.

While Sherwood acknowledged that replacing the German tactician would be a questionable move, he admitted that the speculation surrounding LS11 is hard to ignore.

Sherwood said:

“He’s got to be careful with that one. I’m still hearing whispers that they might not be happy with him. It’s a huge football club, and I think he’s done a wonderful job.

“Football is crazy, look at Regis Le Bris as well, rumours about him, his job might not be [safe] either, it’s incredible.

“They’re just rumours, of course they are, but sometimes, there’s no smoke without fire. I find it extraordinary.”

?? ''He's done an unbelievable job'' Tim Sherwood on the job Daniel Farke has done at Leeds United and what his future might look like. pic.twitter.com/pXiUzvdlii — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 17, 2026

Daniel Farke turned Leeds United’s season around after tactical change

Earlier in the campaign, a tactical switch injected new life into the team, triggering a crucial upturn in form and securing vital wins that resulted in them securing Premier League survival.

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However, football is a results-driven business, and the broader perspective paints a more complicated picture.

For many inside the boardroom and the fanbase, the overall season has been viewed as a disappointment.

High expectations at a club the size of Leeds United mean that merely steadying the ship after a rough patch isn’t always enough to guarantee longevity.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United record gives board major decision to make

Since arriving at Leeds United, Daniel Farke has been tasked with managing immense pressure and navigating the volatile expectations of a passionate fanbase.

Despite the recent boardroom murmurs, Farke boasts a strong track record of achievements during his tenure at Elland Road, including Championship title last season, in a dominating 100-point campaign.

This season, he successfully secured Premier League safety with matches to spare, comfortably eclipsing the point tallies of the club’s previous relegation-plagued top-flight seasons.

Despite a difficult start, he showcased his tactical acumen by switching the formation and engineered a turn around in form and going on an impressive eight-game unbeaten run, which helped securing safety.

Alongside league safety, he took the club on a memorable run to the FA Cup semi-finals, ultimately losing 1-0 to Chelsea.