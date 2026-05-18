(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham have agreed a deal in principle with Metz star Alpha Toure, according to reports from Dsports.

The London club appears to have stolen a march on the continental competition as they look to secure one of French football’s brightest young midfield prospects ahead of the summer transfer window.

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West Ham agree deal with Alpha Toure

According to information from Dsports, the Hammers have made concrete progress in negotiations, striking an ‘agreement in principle’ with Touré for a transfer ahead of next season.

The Premier League side is reportedly prepared to pay a fee of nearly £6 million to convince FC Metz to part with the highly-rated youngster.

Discussions between the two clubs are moving swiftly in the right direction, giving West Ham a significant advantage over a crowded field of suitors.

Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht have been monitoring the midfielder closely in recent weeks, but barring any late twists, the Hammers are expected to finalise the deal by next week.

Who is Alpha Toure? West Ham’s new incoming signing

Aged just 20, Toure has quickly become one of the most promising defensive midfield profiles of his generation.

The Senegalese talent was developed at the renowned Génération Foot academy, the same prestigious institution that produced stars like Sadio Mane and Ismaïla Sarr, before making the switch to FC Metz.

Toure has enjoyed a stellar breakout campaign in France, establishing himself as a vital cog in the Metz midfield.

Over the course of the season, he made 29 Ligue 1 appearances and registered one assist, earning praise for his constant development on the big stage.

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Highly intelligent in his defensive recovery work and possessing a natural ability to quickly transition play forward, Toure has the physical and technical attributes required to excel in English football.

While his arrival represents another major milestone for young Senegalese players transitioning into Europe’s elite leagues, it also marks a crucial piece of summer business for West Ham as they look to rebuild their engine room.