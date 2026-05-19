(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Antonio Conte has made the decision to leave Napoli at the end of the season, renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

The bombshell revelation has come abruptly, immediately putting one of the game’s most decorated and intense tacticians back on the market.

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Taking to social media, Romano delivered the update on X:

“Antonio Conte has decided to LEAVE Napoli at the end of the season, it’s over. Conte made his decision and informed the president De Laurentiis already one month ago.”

Crucially for potential suitors, Romano added that the departure will be entirely clean, noting,

“There will be no exit fee, Conte will leave without severance pay and without any agreement elsewhere.”

? BREAKING: Antonio Conte has decided to LEAVE Napoli at the end of the season, it’s over. Conte made his decision and informed the president De Laurentiis already one month ago. There will be no exit fee, Conte will leave without severance pay and without any agreement… pic.twitter.com/yIcOdkMCMZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 19, 2026

Conte to leave Napoli after successful stint

The timing of the announcement is a major surprise given the success Conte has enjoyed in Naples.

After taking the reins at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, the former Chelsea and Tottenham manager stabilised a volatile club, winning the Serie A last season and are likely to finish as runners up this season.

However, behind the scenes, cracks began to form. Reports from Italy suggest that there was some dissatisfaction with the club’s transfer business, alongside growing frustrations with internal staff and the overall atmosphere at Castel Volturno.

True to his character, Conte prioritises a winning environment over financial security, choosing to walk away empty-handed rather than compromise his standards.

Could Conte return to the Premier League with Liverpool?

When a ‘serial winner‘ like Conte is on the market, there is always going to be interest from top clubs.

Pep Guardiola’s exit news may already have alerted those at Liverpool. And now Conte may emerge as another potential option for the Merseyside club.

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Arne Slot is currently facing intense pressure following a highly disappointing domestic campaign.

A recent heavy 4-2 defeat against Aston Villa, marking Liverpool’s 20th loss of the season across all competitions, has left the hierarchy under CEO Michael Edwards and Sporting Director Richard Hughes facing a massive dilemma.

With talisman Mohamed Salah publicly venting frustrations over the team’s possession-heavy style, calls for Slot’s dismissal are growing among the fanbase.

Should Liverpool decide to sack the Dutch manager this summer, targeting Conte represents another opportunity for the Reds.

The Italian is a habitual winner and has won trophies at every club he has managed bar Tottenham.

He has also won the Premier League with Chelsea during his short stint at Stamford Bridge.

While there will be arguments that Conte’s brand of football may not exactly be the ‘heavy-metal’ football the Reds played under Jurgen Klopp, there is going to be little doubt about the winning mentality and experience Conte will bring to the team.

That said, it is unlikely that the Liverpool hierarchy will opt for Conte even if Slot is sacked.