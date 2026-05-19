Mikel Arteta applauds the Arsenal fans after the 1-0 win over Chelsea (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge.

The 24-year-old Greek winger has been excellent this season, scoring 20 goals across all competitions. He has picked up 27 assists along the way as well. He is one of the finest young attacking prospects in Europe, and it is no surprise that Premier League clubs are keen on him.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Belgian club will demand more than €37 million for the player.

Arsenal could use more quality on the flank, especially with the way Noni Madueke has performed this season. The former Chelsea attacker has been quite underwhelming since joining the North London club. Arsenal need an upgrade on him if they want to consistently compete for major trophies. They need someone who can create opportunities and score goals regularly.

Similarly, Manchester United have done well to secure UEFA Champions League qualification, but they need more quality in order to do well across Europe and in England. Tzolis will add more end product to the attacking unit and help them improve.

As far as Chelsea is concerned, they have looked quite poor going forward. Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens have been mediocre. Both players need to be replaced in the summer, and the 24-year-old Greek international could be the ideal replacement.

He is at the peak of his career, and he will look to test himself at the highest level after proving himself in Belgium. Moving to the Premier League would be ideal for him, and he could be an asset for all three clubs. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.