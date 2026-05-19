Arsenal’s players erupted in wild celebrations as they watched Manchester City fail to beat Bournemouth on Tuesday night, handing the Gunners their first Premier League title in 22 years.

It was the moment the red half of North London had been waiting decades for. As the full-time whistle blew at the Vitality Stadium confirming a 1-1 draw between Bournemouth and Manchester City, Arsenal’s players, watching the game together on TV, let loose in unforgettable fashion.

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The scenes, which quickly went viral across social media, captured the raw emotion of a squad that has endured years of near misses.

Absolute scenes as Arsenal win the Premier League ? ? Arsenal via Instagram pic.twitter.com/5XS0Pvi9cH — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 19, 2026

Declan Rice leads Arsenal celebrations after historic Premier League win

Declan Rice led the celebrations, posting a dressing room photo on Instagram alongside teammates Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Eberechi Eze, and Myles Lewis-Skelly, with a message that said it all: “I told you all… it’s done.”

It was a special moment for Rice, who was famously filmed after a recent defeat to City saying “it’s not done”, a clip that had circulated widely online and now serves as the perfect before-and-after to one of football’s most satisfying redemption arcs.

Arsenal end 22-year wait and three consecutive runner-up finishes

The title is Arsenal’s 14th English league title and their first since the iconic 2003-04 “Invincibles” season under Arsene Wenger.

"WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS" ?? pic.twitter.com/2JJs24m6DI — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 19, 2026

It ends three consecutive heartbreaking second-place finishes, twice being overtaken by Manchester City and once pipped by Liverpool, and represents the ultimate vindication for manager Mikel Arteta, who remained in the job through years of agonising near misses.

The Gunners conceded a league-low 26 goals in 37 games, recorded 19 clean sheets, and scored a league-high 24 goals from set pieces, a title built on defensive steel, tactical brilliance, and sheer collective willpower.

A stunning double on the cards for Arsenal

Arsenal’s season may not be over yet, with a Champions League final still to come later this month in Budapest.

The Gunners have had a stupendous season in Europe as well, securing a place in the final in Budapest, where they will face a dangerous PSG side.

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Arsenal face PSG thrice last season, once in group stage winning 2-0 and then again in the semi-finals, losing both marginally with 1-0 defeat at home and 2-1 defeat away.

With the Gunners boasting a much stronger defence this season while also improving in attack, there is no reason why Mikel Arteta’s side can’t go on to win the final.

If they do, Arteta will have ended the club’s wait for a Champions League trophy, marking it a historical double.