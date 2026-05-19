Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Aston Villa is looking to sign the Marseille midfielder Quinten Timber during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old is a target for Crystal Palace as well, but the West Midlands club is currently leading the chase for his signature, according to SportsBoom.

Timber is open to joining a Premier League club in the summer, and it remains to be seen whether the two English clubs decide to come forward with an official offer to get the deal done. He could cost around €30 million in the summer.

Timber has done well at the French club, and he has the qualities to succeed in England as well. Aston Villa have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need to add more quality and depth to the team. They should be able to rotate the team effectively to do well across multiple competitions next season.

Adding more depth in the middle of the park would be ideal. Timber is a box-to-box midfielder who will help out defensively and create opportunities for his teammates. Aston Villa need a player with his skill set, and he will look to make an immediate impact if the move goes through.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are looking to add more quality to the team as well. They are looking to win the UEFA Europa Conference League. It could also help them secure European football for next season. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the Dutch midfielder to join the club.

Both clubs have the financial resources to pay €30 million for him, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.