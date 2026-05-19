(Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea fans were heard aiming a brutal chant at Tottenham players each time they made a mistake during their recent clash, ruthlessly trolling their London rivals about potential relegation.

The atmosphere at Stamford Bridge is always electric when these two sides meet, but the home support found a cruel new way to needle the visiting players.

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With Tottenham going through a nail biting survival battle, the Chelsea faithful seized the opportunity to twist the knife, turning every misplaced pass and heavy touch into a moment of collective mockery.

What Chelsea fans were heard chanting towards Tottenham

According to BBC Sport’s Chelsea reporter Nizaar Kinsella, the home crowd took immense pleasure in reminding Spurs of their current league anxieties.

Kinsella noted that Chelsea fans thoroughly enjoyed chanting “that’s why you’re going down” every single time a Tottenham player made an error on the pitch.

“Chelsea fans are enjoying chanting “that’s why you’re going down” every time a Tottenham player makes a mistake.”

The brutal taunt was designed to remind Tottenham of their current position in the league, as they sit 17th in the table, just two points above the relegation zone.

A defeat vs Chelsea will see them scrambling for survival on the final day of the season, needing a win.

Andrey Santos doubles the lead for Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez scored a stunning opener early in the first half to give Chelsea the lead and Andrey Santos has now double the blow for Tottenham.

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It’s a soft goal to concede as a simple cross in at the back post is teed up by Enzo towards Santos who taps it in from close range.

Spurs fans will not be happy to see how easily they conceded that.