Xabi Alonso during his time as Real Madrid manager (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea is looking to sign the Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix.

The 26-year-old central defender has done quite well in the Premier League since joining the Eagles, and Chelsea could offer €40 million, along with Tosin Adarabioyo, to sign the player.

The French international could be attracted to the idea of joining a bigger club, and the move to Chelsea could be exciting for him. They are among the biggest clubs in the country, and succeeding with them will help Lacroix cement his place in the French national team as well.

He is a key player for Crystal Palace, and it remains to be seen whether the Eagles are prepared to sanction his departure. They sold Marc Guehi during the January transfer window, and they will not want to lose another key player now.

Chelsea have brought in a quality manager like Xabi Alonso. They will now look to improve the team during the summer transfer window and bounce back after a disappointing season. Improving defensively should be a priority for them.

Lacroix has shown his quality in the Premier League with Crystal Palace, and he is capable of competing with a bigger club as well. However, Crystal Palace is looking to tie him down to a new deal and is prepared to offer him an extension and increase his salary. If Chelsea is determined to sign the player, they might have to pay around €60 million in order to get the deal done.

Meanwhile, the report from SportsBoom claims that Liverpool and Tottenham are also keeping tabs on the 26-year-old French defender.

Liverpool needs a quality replacement for Ibrahima Konaté, who will be a free agent in the summer. Signing his compatriot to replace the 26-year-old would be ideal. As for Tottenham, Cristian Romero could be on the move, and they need to replace him properly.