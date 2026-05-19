Chelsea target could be available for £80m but Arsenal and Man United have joined the race

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Morgan Rogers looks set to be one of the most talked-about Premier League players of the summer.



Chelsea are now showing strong interest in the Aston Villa attacker, but they are not alone, according to talkSPORT.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping tabs on him, which means Villa could soon be dealing with a serious transfer battle for one of their most exciting players.

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Rogers is coming off a brilliant season under Unai Emery. He has become one of Villa’s most dangerous attacking players, and his performance in the recent 4-2 win over Liverpool only strengthened the hype.

Rogers opened the scoring in that game with a superb curling finish, helping Villa secure Champions League qualification in style.

Chelsea need a player like Morgan Rogers

Chelsea’s interest makes plenty of sense. Xabi Alonso is preparing to reshape the squad, and Rogers fits the type of player who could suit a more flexible, modern attacking system.

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He can play as a No.10, drift wide, carry the ball through pressure and run directly at defenders.

That versatility is valuable, especially for a Chelsea side that has often looked talented but not always balanced.

talkSPORT has reported that Chelsea are interested in Rogers as part of Alonso’s possible rebuild, with Villa valuing him at around £80 million.

Sky Sports have also reported that Chelsea are showing interest in the England international, while wider reports have named Manchester United, Arsenal and PSG as clubs considering moves.

Blues would have to dig deep into their pockets

The price is the big issue. Rogers still has a long contract at Villa, with reports saying his deal runs until 2031, so Villa are under no pressure to sell cheaply.

That puts them in a powerful position. If Chelsea or anyone else wants him, they will have to pay a premium.

Villa are not some small club being forced into a sale. They have Champions League football secured, a strong manager in Emery, and a player who is still improving.

That makes this situation very different from the usual “bigger club raids smaller club” story.

For Villa, the message should be simple: unless the offer is huge, keep him.

Players like Rogers are hard to find, and selling him just after reaching the Champions League would feel like weakening the project at the wrong time.

Sources: Alonso targets elite no.9, experienced goalkeeper & ball-playing CB for Chelsea