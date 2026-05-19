Xabi Alonso is being linked with Chelsea (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea is now closing in on a deal to sign Valentin Barco at the end of the season.

The player has already confirmed that he will leave Strasbourg at the end of the season, and a report from L’Equipe claims that Chelsea is in constant discussion with the player’s representatives.

The move is advancing, and it is likely to be completed soon. The 21-year-old has been a key player for Strasbourg, and he will now look to test himself in the Premier League.

Chelsea needed more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the Argentine midfielder should prove to be an excellent acquisition. He’s a young player with a lot of potential, and he has the technical attributes to thrive in England. He will look to establish himself as a key player for Chelsea.

Barco has three goals and nine assists this season. Naturally, he is a central midfielder, but he can also operate as a full-back or wing-back.

The Blues have brought in a new manager, and Xabi Alonso could play a key role in the development of the South American. He has done well to groom young players at Bayer Leverkusen.

It has been a disappointing season for Chelsea, and they will look to bounce back strongly next season. A club of their stature should be pushing for Champions League qualification every season and doing well in the cup competitions. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the right additions and get themselves back on track.

Barco will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League and establish himself as a starter for Chelsea. The player is expected to sign a six-year contract with Chelsea, and it remains to be seen. Whether all parties can finalise the move quickly.