Man United to offer one-year deal to player Casemiro called 'very important'

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Tom Heaton is expected to stay at Manchester United for another season, with the veteran goalkeeper reportedly close to signing a new one-year contract.



The 40-year-old’s current deal expires this summer, but United are ready to keep him around for a sixth straight campaign at Old Trafford.

According to Daily Mirror, the new agreement would extend his stay until 2027.

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At first glance, this might look like a strange decision. Heaton has barely played for United in recent years, and his last senior appearance for the club came in the League Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest back in 2023.

But when you look deeper, there is a clear logic behind it.

Man United are keeping Heaton because of his experience

Heaton is not being kept because United expect him to suddenly become their first-choice goalkeeper.

That is obviously not the plan. His value is different. He is experienced, respected, understands the club, and is seen as an important figure around the dressing room and training ground.

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That matters more than people sometimes realise. Every successful squad needs players who set standards even when they are not starting every week.

Heaton has been around the Premier League for years, has played for England, and knows how a top-level dressing room should operate.

For younger goalkeepers and academy players, having someone like him around can be genuinely useful.

Casemiro said on Heaton’s importance at United:

“He’s VERY important for us. Very important for us because he pushed the training.”

There is also a practical squad-registration reason. United are returning to the Champions League after finishing third under Michael Carrick, and UEFA’s homegrown rules make Heaton especially valuable.

Goalkeeper will add value to the United squad

Because he came through United’s system earlier in his career, he can help the club meet homegrown player requirements.

That may not sound exciting, but it is exactly the kind of small detail that matters when clubs are building European squads.

United’s goalkeeping department could also change this summer. Reports have suggested Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir may both leave, while younger keeper Radek Vitek’s future is still being assessed.

In that context, keeping Heaton gives the club some stability while bigger decisions are made.

He might not play much, but his presence can help maintain standards, guide younger players and give Carrick another trusted voice around the team.

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