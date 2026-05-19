Declan Rice of Arsenal (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been crowned as the champions of the Premier League after Manchester City dropped points against Bournemouth in the penultimate game of the season.

Having been in control of the title race for the vast majority of the season, Arsenal almost slipped towards the end when they were beaten by Manchester City recently. However, midfielder Declan Rice said that the title race was not over after the game.

The Arsenal star was adamant that the Gunners are still very much in the race, and his optimism has now been vindicated.

The midfielder shared a post on Instagram after Manchester City’s draw against Bournemouth.

He wrote: “I told you all, it’s done 🏆❤️”.



Rice has been outstanding for Arsenal all season, and he is certainly one of the best players at the club. Apart from his quality as a footballer, his leadership has been vital for the north London club this season.

Arsenal have now won the Premier League title after 22 years, and they are also in the UEFA Champions League final. It remains to be seen whether they can go all the way in the competition and win their first-ever Champions League trophy.

Mikel Arteta has faced intense criticism in recent seasons, but he has finally delivered the league title for Arsenal. He will be hoping to finish the season strongly by winning the UEFA Champions League final against PSG now.

Arsenal have been excellent in the UEFA Champions League so far, and there is no reason why they cannot beat the defending champions to win the European Cup. They have a rock-solid defensive unit, and if they can improve in the final third, there is every chance they could end the season with a Premier League and UEFA Champions League double.