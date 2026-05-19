(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe has warned of a highly unpredictable and difficult summer transfer window for Newcastle United following their final home match of the season.

Speaking after a comprehensive 3-1 victory against a struggling West Ham side at St James’ Park, the Magpies manager made it clear that significant changes are on the horizon.

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Eddie Howe hints at different summer transfer window for Newcastle

Reflecting on what felt like the end of an era on Tyneside, marked by post-match farewells from stalwarts like Kieran Trippier and Emil Krafth, Howe conceded that the squad could look very different by next season.

Howe said: “The transfer window is very difficult to predict. Players may well leave.

“If they do, they do; if they don’t, we move on with the group we have. But we are doing things to try to improve. If people do leave, we need to bring in better players. The team and the squad can’t get weaker, that is my big thing.”

Howe admitted that while he has previously favoured continuity, the pace of transformation is set to accelerate.

“That is the nature of football, it is changing and evolving all the time. This summer we might see a change of speed. It is about coming out stronger, but it may well be different.”

Howe on how Alexander Isak’s move to Liverpool affected Newcastle

The Newcastle manager explicitly referenced the departure of Swedish star Alexander Isak, whose blockbuster £125 million transfer to Liverpool previously forced United to recalibrate their entire sporting blueprint.

Howe noted that losing a foundational piece like Isak fundamentally shifts a club’s trajectory. “It has almost been the end of one type of Newcastle team when Alexander left, a new team was forming. Kieran Trippier was an iconic full-back and starts that again.”

Eddie Howe set to remain Newcastle manager next season

Despite an underwhelming, injury-ravaged campaign that has left Newcastle sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table, Howe remains completely secure in his position.

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The club’s hierarchy is fully backing the manager to lead a major squad overhaul rather than looking for a new direction in the dugout.

With the full backing of the boardroom, Howe is already shaping the long-term rebuild, determined to steer a new-look Newcastle side back toward the European places next term.