(Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Eli Junior Kroupi has given Bournemouth the lead against Manchester City with a stunning finish, igniting a seismic shift in the Premier League title race.

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In a match of astronomical stakes, the teenage sensation has broken the deadlock, leaving Man City stunned and a rival fanbase on the verge of absolute excitement.

In a brilliant build-up, the Bournemouth side carved the left-side of the defence with ease, before a cross from Truffert reaches Kroupi who curls it in to make it 1-0.

A HUGE goal for the title race! Eli Junior Kroupi with a glorious finish to give Bournemouth the lead against Man City! ? pic.twitter.com/Zd5si2q7yX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2026

Kroupi’s goal puts Arsenal on the verge of historic Premier League title

With Manchester City trailing at the break, Arsenal are now exactly 45 minutes away from being crowned Premier League champions.

The equations ahead of tonight’s fixture were crystal clear: Pep Guardiola’s side must win to keep the title race alive.

Any dropped points tonight would mathematically confirm Arsenal as champions.

Kroupi’s brilliant finish has effectively placed one hand of the Gunners onto the trophy.

If the current scoreline holds, Mikel Arteta’s squad will secure a historic domestic crown without even kicking a ball tonight.

Tension is palpable across the country, with millions of fans now watching the clock tick down on a season-defining afternoon.

Can Manchester City come back in the second half?

The big question now is whether Manchester City can pull off one of their trademark second-half turnarounds.

Guardiola will undoubtedly use the intermission to regroup, demand more urgency, and tweak his tactical approach against a highly organised and resilient Bournemouth side.

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City have the depth, the experience, and the psychological elite mentality required to reverse a 1-0 deficit.

However, the pressure of a ticking clock and the immense weight of the title race will test their nerves to the absolute limit.

They have just 45 minutes left to save their season, otherwise, the Premier League crown officially heads to the Emirates.