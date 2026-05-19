Watch: Enzo Fernandez scores long-range stunner to give Chelsea the lead vs Tottenham

photo via SkySportsPL

Enzo Fernandez has given Chelsea the lead against Tottenham with a stunning long-range strike in the 17th minute.

In an incredibly tense encounter with massive ramifications at the bottom of the table, the Argentine midfielder broke the deadlock in spectacular fashion, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

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Enzo Fernandez scores stunner vs Spurs

The goal came when Fernandez collected a pass in midfield. Sensing an opening from around 30 yards out, he unleashed a fierce, swerving effort.

The breathtaking shot completely beat Tottenham’s young goalkeeper Antonín Kinský, flying into the corner out of the keeper’s reach.

Fernandez’s world-class strike was exactly what Chelsea needed to settle their nerves in an exceptionally high-stakes London derby.

Watch the goal below:

Enzo Fernández, what a STRIKE?! ? pic.twitter.com/bQeuiG9TzW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2026

Chelsea win would take Tottenham relegation fight to final day

The stakes could not be higher for Spurs. Coming into this match, Tottenham have been locked in a grueling battle for survival.

As things stand, they sit on 17th place, two points above 18th placed West Ham, who lost to Newcastle on the weekend.

Spurs have a chance to capitalise and secure survival by winning tonight. A point would also be enough as they have a much better goal difference compared to West Ham.

However, a defeat against their bitter rivals tonight would officially take the Premier League relegation fight down to the final day of the season where West Ham will take on Leeds while Spurs will be up against Everton.