Martin Odegaard is replaced by Ethan Nwaneri (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Ethan Nwaneri has been linked with a permanent exit from Arsenal at the end of the season.

According to a report from Sky Sports Germany, Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing the 19-year-old Arsenal prodigy. They have already made an enquiry about the attacking midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. The player is currently on loan at French club Marseille.

He needs to play regularly next season in order to continue his development. Returning to Arsenal might not be ideal for him. They will not be able to provide him with regular opportunities. The report claims that the deal is unlikely, but the player would be open to joining the German club.

Even if Arsenal were to sanction his departure, they would demand a substantial fee for him, and Dortmund is unlikely to be able to get the deal done.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Sitting on the bench at Arsenal next season would be detrimental to his development. The 19-year-old needs to play more often at this stage of his career. If Arsenal cannot provide him with the necessary opportunities, they should look to send him out on loan. Even if they are unwilling to sell him permanently, they will need to focus on his development. They cannot afford to waste a promising young talent like him.

Perhaps a loan move to Dortmund would be ideal for all parties. They have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could help the 19-year-old improve further with valuable experience.

Meanwhile, Julian Brandt has decided to leave the club on a free transfer, and they need more creativity in the final third. The 19-year-old Arsenal playmaker could be an interesting option for them.