Prolific Premier League attacker becomes top target for Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s summer under Xabi Alonso could start with a move for a Premier League-proven striker, and Brentford’s Igor Thiago is one of the names firmly in the conversation.



The Brazilian has exploded this season, turning himself from a promising forward into one of the most dangerous No.9s in England.

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Thiago has scored 22 Premier League goals in 36 appearances, earning a nomination for the Premier League Player of the Season award.

The Premier League’s official shortlist also credits him with one assist and describes his campaign as a major response after an injury-hit first year in England.

Chelsea are targeting a move for a ruthless attacker

According to TEAMtalk, incoming Chelsea boss Alonso wants a prolific attacker in the team and Thiago has caught his attention.

It is easy to see why Chelsea would be interested. Alonso is arriving at Stamford Bridge with the job of making Chelsea more serious, more controlled and more ruthless.

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The squad has talent, but Chelsea have often lacked a reliable penalty-box presence who can turn pressure into goals. Thiago would offer exactly that.

He is not just a trendy name from abroad who might need a year to adapt.

He has already shown he can score regularly in the Premier League, which instantly makes him attractive.

The Guardian’s scoring table has him second in the Golden Boot race behind Erling Haaland, with 22 goals, ahead of names like Antoine Semenyo, João Pedro, Viktor Gyökeres and Ollie Watkins.

For Brentford, this is a difficult situation. They signed Thiago before Ivan Toney’s exit and had to wait through an injury-disrupted beginning, but their patience has paid off massively.

Igor Thiago has been a standout performer this season

Now he looks like one of the most valuable forwards in the league.

Some reports have suggested Brentford could demand around £80 million, which is understandable considering his goals, age and importance to the team.

Chelsea’s interest also fits with their wider problem. João Pedro has done well this season with 15 league goals, but Chelsea still need more cutting edge if they genuinely want to compete for the biggest trophies.

Thiago would be a very smart signing for Chelsea, but only if they are realistic about the price and the role.

He has had a brilliant season, no doubt. Scoring 22 Premier League goals for Brentford is seriously impressive. But Chelsea should not treat him like a guaranteed title-winning solution on his own.

Sources: Alonso targets elite no.9, experienced goalkeeper & ball-playing CB for Chelsea