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Liverpool have been linked with a move for Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old defender is expected to be on the move this summer, and his representatives are pushing for a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool has struggled with injury problems in the right back department this season, and Dumfries could prove to be a very useful acquisition for them. He has the quality and the experience to play for a big club, and he could be a quality short-term option. He is available for a fee of £20 million, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Liverpool has the financial muscle to get the deal across the line, and they should look to wrap up the move. They need more depth in the team if they want to bounce back strongly after a disappointing season. They are fifth in the league table, and they were expected to defend the Premier League title this season.

The player has also been offered to clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City. However, it is fair to assume that he might get more opportunities at Liverpool next season.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to get the deal done. They have a strong Dutch contingent at the club, and it is no surprise that the player is keen on joining them.

He would get to play for a top club and compete in the Premier League as well. He is at the peak of his career, and this could be the ideal time for him to leave Italy and take on a new adventure.

Their asking price is quite reasonable, and the deal could look like a bargain if he manages to adapt to English football quickly. Dumfries has five goals and two assists this season. Overall, he has 27 goals and 28 assists for Inter Milan.