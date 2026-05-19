Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, hugs Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson has been linked with a move away from the German club, and he could be on his way to the Premier League.

Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in signing the player, according to a report from Fussball Daten.

The report claims that the player could cost around €80 million. It remains to be seen whether any interested party is willing to pay that much for him. Liverpool and Manchester City could come forward with an offer of around €60 million, and his agents have already held “exploratory talks” with Premier League clubs regarding a potential move.

€80 million is a lot of money for a young player like him. Even though he’s a talented player, he is still unproven at the highest level. Liverpool or Manchester City will look to sign him for a more reasonable fee.

Liverpool could use more creativity and control in the middle of the park. The 21-year-old Swedish midfielder would be an excellent long-term investment for them. He has the technical attributes to succeed at a top club, and they could groom him into a future star.

Similarly, Manchester City will need more creativity in the midfield, especially after the departure of Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese International is expected to leave in the summer.

Larsson could be attracted to the idea of joining Liverpool or Manchester City. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities at a high level. He will be able to fight for trophies with them.

It remains to be seen whether the two Premier League clubs are willing to come forward with an attractive proposal to get the deal done. The 21-year-old central midfielder has two goals and three assists this season.