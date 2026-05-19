Scarves are sold outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing the AS Monaco attacker Maghnes Akliouche.

The 24-year-old international has 18 goal contributions this season, and he could prove to be a very useful acquisition for both clubs.

Liverpool needs to replace Mohamed Salah in the summer, and the French International will add creativity and goals to the team. He is a right-sided attacker who will add pace, flair and technical ability in the final third.

He is a young player with a lot of potential, and Liverpool could groom him into a star. Multiple clubs are monitoring his progress and need to move quickly to win the race for his signature.

The player has been called up to the French national team for the upcoming World Cup, and Monaco will look to recoup a premium from his departure. If he has an impressive World Cup, it could inflate his transfer value.

Manchester United are monitoring his progress closely. They have invested a lot of money in Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. However, they will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season, and they need a deeper squad. Another quality winger would be ideal for them.

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done. Clubs like PSG and Tottenham are also keeping tabs on his situation, as per TEAMtalk.

Akliouche will want to compete at a higher level, and the opportunity to move. The Premier League will be hard to turn down for him. Liverpool and Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to express himself at a competitive level. Regular football in England could accelerate his development.