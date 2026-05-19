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Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

We have covered reports stating Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing the 23-year-old French international.

Now, a report from Defensa Central claims that Jose Mourinho is looking to sanction the departure of the French international. The development will come as a huge boost for Liverpool and Manchester United. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Liverpool needs someone who can protect the back four and win the ball back for the side in the middle of the park. They are lacking a specialist defensive midfielder, and Camavinga would be an excellent addition. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and he could develop into a star in the Premier League.

There have been reports that Liverpool have “done a lot of background work” on the player.

Furthermore, Manchester United is in need of someone with his skill set. Casemiro has decided to leave the club in the summer, and they will need to replace the Brazilian international. The 23-year-old Real Madrid star could be the ideal acquisition.

It will be interesting to see whether Real Madrid is willing to sanction his departure for a reasonable fee. Liverpool and Manchester United will need to improve multiple areas of their squad, and they cannot afford to overspend on the French midfielder.

Camavinga will look to get his career back on track as well. Moving to the Premier League could be ideal for him. He will play regularly with Liverpool or Manchester United, and it will help him fulfil his potential.