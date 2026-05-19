Liverpool target affordable right-back to replace Frimpong after just one season

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s search for a right-back could take them in an interesting direction this summer, with Denzel Dumfries being mentioned as a possible option, according to Football Insider.

The Inter Milan defender is not exactly a like-for-like replacement for what Liverpool have had in the past, but that might actually be the point.

For years, Liverpool’s right side was built around Trent Alexander-Arnold’s passing, creativity and ability to control games from deep.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

But now that the club are looking at fresh solutions, they may not simply be trying to recreate the same role.

Dumfries would bring something completely different, power, direct running, height, aggression and experience.

Dutch full-back can offer something different to Liverpool

Dumfries is the kind of full-back who changes the physical profile of a team.

He is not a subtle playmaker who drops into midfield and sprays passes around.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

He is more explosive than that. He likes to get forward, attack the far post, push defenders backwards and give his team an extra body in the box.

That could appeal to Liverpool because their right-back situation has become uncertain.

Conor Bradley has talent, but injuries have slowed his progress. Jeremie Frimpong brings pace and attacking threat, but questions remain about whether he is defensively reliable enough in a back four.

So Liverpool may feel they need someone with more experience and strength to balance things out. Dumfries, at 30, would not be a long-term development signing.

Dumfries is an experienced option for the Reds

He would be a ready-made option. That matters because Liverpool cannot afford to spend another season experimenting in such an important position.

If they are serious about getting back to the top level, they need players who can step in quickly and handle pressure.

His Inter Milan background also helps. He has played in major Champions League matches, title races and international tournaments with the Netherlands.

There is also the financial side. Dumfries has been spoken about as a relatively affordable target because of his release clause, which is around £21.8m.

In a market where even average full-backs can cost huge money, a proven international defender at a sensible price is worth considering.

Spaniard named as favourite to replace Arne Slot after FSG make Liverpool U-turn