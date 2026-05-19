Man United receive major boost to sign high priority attacking target for €60-70million

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Karim Adeyemi could be one of the attacking names to watch this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool all linked with the Borussia Dortmund winger.



The 24-year-old has entered an important stage of his career because his current Dortmund contract runs until 2027, meaning the German club may soon have to make a serious decision: renew him or consider a sale.

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Man United are being presented as one of the clubs most interested in Adeyemi.

TEAMtalk says United have placed him high on their attacking shortlist, while Chelsea have also been in contact with his representatives and Liverpool are monitoring the wider winger market.

Dortmund are still trying to extend his deal, but the Premier League interest is not going away.

Man United are interested in a move for German attacker

Adeyemi is an easy player to understand from a scouting point of view.

He is quick, direct, left-footed, and capable of playing across the front line. When he has space to run into, he can be devastating.

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That kind of speed is always attractive in the Premier League, especially for clubs who want to attack quickly and stretch defences.

Man United’s interest makes sense because they need more pace and unpredictability in the final third.

They have talented attackers, but the squad still lacks a truly explosive winger who can consistently scare defenders.

Adeyemi would give them that. He can attack from wide areas, run behind full-backs and create chaos in transition.

He has produced 10 goals and five assists in 37 appearances for Dortmund this season.

Red Devils face competition from Premier League rivals

Chelsea being involved is no surprise either. They have continued to chase young, high-ceiling forwards, and reports suggest they have already made contact with Adeyemi’s representatives.

Liverpool’s interest also fits because they are preparing for a major attacking transition, especially with Mohamed Salah’s future changing the shape of their front line.

As per the report, Dortmund would let Adeyemi leave the club happily if they can get around €60-70million for him.

Man United, or any other club that wants to sign him, would have to dig deep into their pockets for the German attacker.

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