Watch: Pape Matar Sarr produces stunning backheel assist for Richarlison vs Chelsea

Photo via SkySports PL

Pape Matar Sarr produced a stunning backheel assist for Richarlison who pulled one back late in the game to make it 2-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but it wasn’t enough as Tottenham’s relegation fears intensify heading into the final day.

Chelsea had already doubled their lead through Andrey Santos, who fired into the bottom right corner to put the Blues 2-0 up, following Enzo Fernandez’s spectacular opener in the first half.

Sarr’s moment of brilliance gave Spurs fans a glimmer of hope late in the game.

The Senegalese midfielder, one of Tottenham’s standout performers in what has been a turbulent season, flicked a backheel pass into the path of Richarlison, who calmly slotted the ball inside the left post to reduce the deficit.

Richarlison pulls one back for Spurs! ?? pic.twitter.com/ygpQiMmUv9 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2026

The Brazilian striker’s goal gave Spurs late hope, but Chelsea held firm to claim all three points and secure a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham defeat means Everton game is a must-win for Spurs

The defeat leaves Spurs in a precarious position heading into the final day of the Premier League season.

Tottenham sit 17th with 38 points from 37 games, while West Ham remain 18th with 36 points, with their last fixture a home game against Leeds United on May 24.

Spurs now need to beat Everton at home on the final day, while simultaneously hoping West Ham fail to defeat Leeds.

If Tottenham lose and West Ham win, Roberto De Zerbi’s side could be dragged into a relegation dogfight decided purely by goal difference, a margin in which Spurs currently hold the edge at -9 versus West Ham’s -22.

The final day showdown promises to be one of the most nerve-shredding in recent Tottenham history.