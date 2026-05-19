Report: Mourinho wants to raid Man United to strengthen Real Madrid's attack

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford’s future has suddenly become a lot more interesting.



The Manchester United forward is currently on loan at Barcelona, where he has helped Hansi Flick’s side win La Liga, but Real Madrid may now be ready to enter the picture in dramatic fashion.

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Jose Mourinho is interested in signing Rashford if he completes his expected return to Real Madrid, according to Sport.

Mourinho’s comeback to the Bernabeu has not been officially announced by the club, but the expectation around Spain is that he is set to replace Alvaro Arbeloa after Madrid’s disappointing season.

Reuters reported that Mourinho has confirmed his agent is in contact with Real Madrid, although he said there was no formal offer at that stage.

Could Rashford move to Real Madrid?

Rashford’s situation is complicated because Barcelona still have a big say.

He joined the Catalan club on loan from Man United, and there is an option to buy him permanently.

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Reports have put that buy option at around €30 million, although some sources have claimed Barcelona are trying to renegotiate the structure rather than simply trigger the clause straight away.

That hesitation could open the door for Real Madrid. If Mourinho really wants Rashford, he may see this as a rare chance to create a double blow: strengthen Madrid while also hurting Barcelona’s plans.

Rashford has done enough in Spain to make the move believable too.

The most dramatic moment of Rashford’s Barcelona spell came in El Clasico. He scored a free-kick in a 2-0 win over Real Madrid that sealed Barcelona’s 29th La Liga title, which makes the idea of him joining Madrid even spicier.

Man United want to offload the English attacker

From Man United’s side, the situation may be fairly simple.

Rashford is under contract until 2028 and remains on huge wages, so United will want a clear financial solution rather than another messy temporary arrangement.

If Barcelona delay or try to lower the fee, United may be happy to listen to other clubs.

Would it make footballing sense? Maybe. Rashford’s pace, direct running and ability to attack space could be useful for Madrid, especially if Mourinho wants a more transitional, explosive attack.

But Madrid also need to be careful. Rashford can be streaky, and if he arrives as a headline signing, the pressure would be enormous.

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