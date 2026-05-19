Romano confirms "Here we go" for ex-Premier League boss to succeed Guardiola

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester City appear to be moving quickly towards their post-Pep Guardiola future, with Enzo Maresca now reportedly in line to become the club’s next manager.



According to Fabrizio Romano, Maresca has reached a verbal agreement with City and is expected to sign an initial three-year deal.

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The Italian has long been viewed inside the club as the most natural successor to Guardiola because of his previous work within the City system and his clear connection to Pep’s football ideas.

Guardiola’s exit is still not formally announced by Manchester City, but reports from major outlets suggest he is expected to leave at the end of the season after a decade in charge.

Reuters reported that Guardiola is set to depart after City’s final game, while also noting that Maresca is strongly tipped to succeed him.

Pep Guardiola is stepping down as Man City boss

This would be one of the biggest managerial changes in Premier League history.

Guardiola has not just won trophies at Manchester City, he has completely reshaped the club’s identity.

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His team became the standard for control, dominance, pressing and tactical detail in English football.

Leaving after 10 years would close one of the most successful chapters the league has ever seen.

The numbers speak for themselves. Guardiola has won 20 trophies at City, including six Premier League titles, the Champions League, FA Cups and League Cups.

The Guardian reported that City are preparing for the possibility of his departure, with Maresca expected to take over if the change is confirmed.

Maresca makes sense because he is not an outsider walking into a completely unfamiliar environment.

Maresca has history with the Premier League side

He previously worked at Man City, managed the club’s Elite Development Squad, and learned closely from the Guardiola model.

That matters because City do not need a manager who will rip everything up. They need someone who can protect the footballing structure while adding fresh energy.

He also has senior managerial experience. Maresca won promotion with Leicester City and later managed Chelsea, where he dealt with the pressure of a major Premier League club.

His spell at Chelsea had ups and downs, but it gave him valuable experience of managing stars, handling media pressure and working in a demanding environment.

The reported three-year deal is also interesting. It gives Maresca enough time to build something, but not so long that City are trapped if the transition becomes difficult.

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