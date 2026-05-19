Roy Keane slams Man United player for his actions while calling the club a "circus act"

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Manchester United legend Roy Keane has once again made headlines after delivering a brutal assessment of captain Bruno Fernandes, insisting the Portuguese midfielder’s individual numbers mean little if the team continues to fail collectively.



Keane’s latest comments came after Fernandes equaled a notable assist record, but instead of celebrating the achievement, the former United captain focused on what he believes is the bigger issue, Man United’s inability to compete for major honours.

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Speaking in typical no-nonsense fashion, Keane dismissed the excitement surrounding Fernandes’ creativity, arguing that fans and pundits are losing sight of the bigger picture at Old Trafford.

Roy Keane was highly critical of Bruno Fernandes

Keane did not hold back on the latest episode of Stick To Football. He said:

“He will not be winning trophies at United with that mindset from the players,” Keane said while discussing Fernandes’ performances.

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He went even further, criticising the reaction to Fernandes matching an assist record despite United conceding goals and failing to control matches.

“They conceded two goals, and everyone’s getting giddy because he’s equaled a record for assists. It’s mind-boggling. It’s a circus act.”

The comments reflect a growing frustration among former Man United players who feel the club has drifted too far from the standards that once defined it.

For Keane, individual statistics mean very little if the team is not winning trophies or showing defensive discipline.

Fernandes remains one of Man United’s most productive players. The midfielder has consistently carried much of the creative burden, contributing goals, assists, and leadership during difficult periods for the club.

Keane’s criticism seems a little harsh on Fernandes

Whether under different managers or amid tactical instability, Fernandes has often been the one player producing moments of quality.

Keane is right that football has become overly obsessed with statistics.

Celebrating assist records while ignoring poor team performances can feel strange, especially for a club with Man United’s ambitions.

Bruno Fernandes has levelled the Premier League single-season assist record, moving alongside Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GHKGqTPcUY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 17, 2026

However, blaming Fernandes feels slightly harsh. If anything, he has often been one of the few players dragging United forward when others disappear.

His passion and willingness to take responsibility are hard to question. The real problem is whether the team around him is good enough to match his output.

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