Alonso targets elite no.9, experienced goalkeeper & ball-playing CB for Chelsea

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso is officially heading to Chelsea, and his arrival already feels like more than just another managerial change at Stamford Bridge.



The Spaniard will begin work on July 1, 2026, after agreeing a four-year contract, with Chelsea hoping he can bring direction to a squad that has been expensively assembled but often lacked balance and maturity.

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The early signs suggest Alonso wants more than just another wave of young prospects.

Chelsea’s ownership has spent heavily on emerging talent in recent years, but the team has often looked short of leadership, experience and consistency.

Chelsea target move for a prolific attacker

The biggest priority is believed to be a new striker. Chelsea have had plenty of attacking talent, but they still lack a ruthless No.9 who can lead the line every week.

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Alonso wants an elite no.9 at the club and their top target is striker Victor Osimhen, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

After his strong spell at Galatasaray, the Nigerian forward remains one of the most attractive centre-forward options on the market.

Osimhen would give Chelsea something they have missed for years: chaos, aggression, penalty-box movement and guaranteed fear factor. He is not just a finisher.

If Alonso wants Chelsea to become a serious title challenger again, signing a striker of that level would be a huge statement.

The goalkeeping situation is another major area to watch. Robert Sanchez has had good moments, but he has also been inconsistent enough for Chelsea to look at alternatives.

Mike Maignan is being considered by the Blues. He is 30, experienced, calm with the ball and used to playing for a huge club at AC Milan.

A goalkeeper and a centre-back in also on Alonso’s radar

For Alonso’s style, a goalkeeper who can build from the back and still command his box would be essential.

At centre-back, Chelsea are also expected to look for reinforcements. Ousmane Diomande is being targeted as he would suit a possession-based system because of his strength, athleticism and comfort on the ball.

Signing talented teenagers is fine, but you cannot build an elite team with potential alone.

At some point, you need players who know how to win, handle pressure and guide others through difficult moments.

Osimhen, Maignan and a strong centre-back would instantly change the mood around the club. But Chelsea must avoid repeating old mistakes.

They cannot just collect names. Alonso needs players who fit his system, his dressing room and his culture.

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