(Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Southampton have been expelled from the Championship playoffs after admitting to repeatedly spying on opponents throughout the 2025-26 season, ending their hopes of an immediate Premier League return.

The EFL announced the bombshell decision on late Tuesday evening, just days before the scheduled Wembley final.

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The punishment marks one of the most dramatic and damaging scandals in recent EFL history, stripping Southampton of a place in the richest game in football.

The controversy: What happened leading to Southampton expulsion?

The scandal, quickly dubbed “Spygate”, first emerged in May, when Southampton were charged with breaching EFL regulations after Middlesbrough alleged that a member of the Saints’ staff had illegally filmed their training session ahead of the Championship playoff semi-finals.

Southampton intern analyst William Salt was alleged to be behind the surveillance operation.

However, the situation worsened significantly, when investigators uncovered additional breaches, revealing that the spying was not a one-off incident but part of a pattern targeting multiple clubs across the season.

In its official statement, an Independent Disciplinary Commission confirmed (via official EFL website): “Southampton admitted to multiple breaches of EFL Regulations related to the unauthorised filming of other clubs’ training.”

As punishment, Southampton have been expelled from the playoffs and handed a four-point deduction, to be applied to the 2026-27 Championship season, a blow that could haunt the club well into next campaign.

Middlesbrough to now face Hull City in Championship playoff final

With Southampton removed from the competition, Middlesbrough, who had lost the semi-final 2-1 on aggregate, have been reinstated into the playoff final.

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Middlesbrough will now face Hull City at Wembley on Saturday, May 23, with the winner securing promotion to the Premier League alongside already-promoted Coventry City and Ipswich Town.