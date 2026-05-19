Spaniard named as favourite to replace Arne Slot after FSG make Liverpool U-turn

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s difficult season has created fresh doubt around Arne Slot’s future, and Luis Enrique has now been pushed into the conversation as a possible replacement.



According to TEAMtalk, bookmakers have made the PSG boss the favourite to become Liverpool’s next manager if Fenway Sports Group decide to move on from Slot.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The report claims there has been a rethink behind the scenes, with Liverpool no longer completely ruling out a change in the dugout.

Nothing has been officially decided. Slot is still Liverpool manager, but the pressure around him has clearly increased after a poor campaign and a damaging 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

Reuters reported that Liverpool are sitting fifth and still fighting to secure Champions League football, while Slot has admitted his side have been conceding too many soft goals.

Luis Enrique linked with stunning move to Liverpool

The Enrique link is easy to understand. He is one of the biggest managerial names in Europe, and his work at PSG has only strengthened his reputation.

TEAMtalk notes that he guided PSG to a historic quadruple last season and has now taken them to a second successive Champions League final.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

That kind of CV will always attract attention when a major club like Liverpool starts looking vulnerable.

But this is not just about picking a famous coach. Liverpool’s problem is deeper than results.

The team has lost part of its old identity. Mohamed Salah’s recent comments made that clear.

He publicly called for Liverpool to return to the aggressive “heavy metal” football that defined the Jurgen Klopp era, which many people saw as a direct criticism of Slot’s calmer, more controlled approach.

Salah’s comments have put pressure on Arne Slot

That has made the situation even more uncomfortable. Gary Neville said Salah’s comments showed unhappiness inside the club and would not help Slot, especially with the Egyptian forward set to leave this summer.

When a senior player says something like that publicly, it usually means the mood behind the scenes is not great.

Still, sacking Slot would be a massive decision. He won the Premier League in his first season, which should not just be forgotten because the second year has gone badly.

But football is brutal, and Liverpool are not a club that can afford to drift. If FSG believe the squad has stopped responding to him, they may feel forced to act.

Jamie Carragher takes fresh swipe at Mohamed Salah after explosive Liverpool social media statement