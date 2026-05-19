Newcastle United have taken the lead in signing Liverpool's midfield target from Ligue 1

(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are continuing to look at midfield options ahead of the summer window, and AS Monaco’s Lamine Camara has now emerged as a serious name on their list.



According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have genuine interest in the Senegal international, with initial talks already taking place.

Romano also made it clear that the Magpies are not the only club watching him, so this could quickly become a competitive race if Monaco decide to sell.

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Camara is one of the more interesting young midfielders in France. He is only 22, already has 41 caps for Senegal, and has built a strong reputation since joining Monaco from Metz.

Newcastle’s interest makes a lot of sense when you look at the way Eddie Howe likes his midfielders to play. Camara is not just a tidy passer who stays in one zone.

Newcastle United need a midfielder like Lamine Camara

He has energy, defensive bite, and the confidence to carry the ball forward.

That kind of all-round profile is exactly what Newcastle need if they are planning to refresh their midfield.

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There is also uncertainty around Newcastle’s current options. Sandro Tonali has been linked with clubs such as Arsenal and Manchester United, while other midfielders in the squad could also be moved on if the club decide to reshape things.

In that context, Camara looks like more than just a depth signing. He could be part of a longer-term rebuild.

His numbers in Ligue 1 also show why clubs are interested. He has one goal and four assists this season, but the more impressive part is his all-round work.

The youngster has impressed in Ligue 1

The Football Faithful noted that he ranks among the top 10% of midfielders in France for successful crosses, big chances created, recoveries, fouls won and interceptions.

That suggests a player who can contribute in several phases of the game, not just one.

The price will be important. Get French Football News reported that Camara is valued at around €50 million, which is a big investment but not outrageous for a young, proven Ligue 1 midfielder with international experience.

He feels like the type of player who could suit the Premier League quickly, athletic, aggressive, technically useful and already mature because of his international experience.

Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing Camara and they pose the biggest threat to the Magpies.

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