Randal Kolo Muani of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates a goal with teammates (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Vangelis Pavlidis from Benfica.

According to a report from Hooligan Soccer, they will face competition from Aston Villa. The striker is in fine form, having scored 30 goals and recorded 6 assists this season. Tottenham are looking to bring in a reliable finisher, and they have identified the 27-year-old as a target.

The player will cost around $70 million (£52m), and it remains to be seen whether the English club is willing to break the Bank for him. He is at the peak of his career, and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League. He could transform Tottenham in the attack.

Randal Kolo Muani will leave the club at the end of the season, and Dominic Solanke has not been able to find the back of the net regularly. Investing in a quality striker will be a top priority for Tottenham.

The report claims that Pavlidis is the most hunted “number nine” in Europe right now. It remains to be seen where he ends up. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for him.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need to improve the team. They have been overly dependent on Watkins. They need another goal scorer, and the Benfica star would be ideal. They will be able to offer him Champions League football, and they could be an attractive destination for the player.

The asking price could be an issue for both clubs. They need to improve multiple areas of the squad, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.