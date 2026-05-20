Video: Arsenal players join fans outside Emirates this morning after partying all night

Jurrien Timber and Eberechi Eze

Arsenal are Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years, and their players certainly took the opportunity to celebrate.

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The likes of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, Eberechi Eze, and Bukayo Saka looked like they spent all night partying after Manchester City’s draw with Bournemouth last night confirmed they’d won the 2025/26 title.

See the videos below as a few Arsenal players turned up outside the Emirates Stadium in the early hours of the morning to celebrate with the fans…

The Arsenal squad arriving at the Emirates Stadium early this morning ? ?? pic.twitter.com/PzBJp9krwb — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) May 20, 2026

Declan Rice outside the Emirates early this morning. ? ?? ? @al_juste pic.twitter.com/m4Rc6LfEqg — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) May 20, 2026

Rice took a picture with a group of Arsenal supporters and joined in with some chants, while Timber looked a little worse for wear after what had presumably been a long night of celebrations.

Arsenal celebrate Premier League title win

Arsenal have waited a long time for this moment, with the Gunners last lifting the Premier League trophy during the famous ‘Invincibles’ season of 2003/04.

Since then, there have been a lot of near-misses, with Mikel Arteta’s side finishing in second place three years in a row prior to finally getting over the line this term.

In many ways, the long wait and the many disappointments along the way only seemed to make this moment more special for the club and everyone associated with it, with the official Arsenal X account posting a sped-up video showing just how many fans gathered to celebrate outside the Emirates last night…

These streets are our own ???? pic.twitter.com/6vGfNKsNNI — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 20, 2026

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Meanwhile, Gunners legend Ian Wright also joined in with the crowd that had gathered there…

Ian Wright went to celebrate Arsenal's title win on the streets of London ?? pic.twitter.com/9QBVi3OXYr — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 19, 2026

Arsenal will lift the Premier League trophy after their game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on the final day of the season this Sunday.

They then have the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain to look forward to, in what could truly be a memorable season if they go on to lift that trophy for the first time ever.