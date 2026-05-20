Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, claps the fans after the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at Emirates Stadium on May 18, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

They are looking to improve the team during the summer transfer window, and the Argentine International would be an exceptional addition. He is a world-class player who has shown his quality in the Premier League with Manchester City.

He is in spectacular form with Atletico Madrid this season, and he could make a defining impact in the final third for Arsenal. The 26-year-old has 20 goals and nine assists this season.

Viktor Gyokeres has scored 20 goals in all competitions for Arsenal, but he is not consistent enough. They need a prolific goalscorer. Also, the South American is a complete forward who will help create opportunities for his teammates. In addition, he can be quite effective with pieces.

As per TEAMtalk, Alvarez is likely to cost in excess of £100 million. PSG and Barcelona are also interested in the players, but it seems the Spanish champions have pulled out of the deal. They will not be able to afford the player. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can beat PSG to his signature.

The Gunners will take on the French champions in the final of the UEFA Champions League this season. They will be hoping to win the tournament and then beat them to the signing of the 2022 World Cup winner.

Arsenal have the financial muscle to get across the line, and the 26-year-old could prove to be the ideal acquisition for them. He is one of the best attacking players in European football right now, and he could justify the investment at Arsenal.

He has played in the Premier League before and knows the League well. He should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact.