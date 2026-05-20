Report: Arsenal could offload as many as *eight* players from title-winning squad

Arsenal players celebrate during the win over West Ham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal could reportedly make a major shake-up to their squad in this summer’s transfer window, with as many as eight potential departures.

That includes some big names, according to a report from CBS Sports, with Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, Gabriel Martinelli, and Ethan Nwaneri mentioned.

The report also claims that the future is not looking so certain for Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz either, while Atletico Madrid are interested in Cristhian Mosquera.

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It remains to be seen if the Gunners would be tempted to cash in and make a profit on Mosquera, while Odegaard and Havertz also arguably seem too important to let go at this stage.

That probably means those five first names are the most likely to be moved on, but one imagines that will also depend on what level of interest there is in any of those players, and how much money there is to be made from them.

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Arsenal need to keep working on this squad

Even if Arsenal are celebrating a first title in 22 years, it is rarely possible to just stand still in football, so Mikel Arteta will likely be aware of changes he needs to make to freshen things up in this squad.

Players like Trossard and Jesus are not getting any younger, with the latter also proving highly injury prone, while Nwaneri’s development has not quite gone to plan despite showing some early promise.

Arsenal need to ensure that standards remain high, and sometimes that means knowing when it’s the right time to say goodbye to certain individuals.

For much of this season, attack has looked like a problem for Arsenal, so it’s only logical that the likes of Trossard, Jesus, and Martinelli are among the names being mentioned here.

Many Gooners will be keen to see some new faces coming in in those positions, with last summer’s signings such as Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze making a decent impact, albeit with room for improvement as well.