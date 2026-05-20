"Think too much" - Arsenal star Gabriel trolls Manchester City fan on Instagram

Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes enjoyed the opportunity to hit back at a viral Manchester City supporter who trolled the club a few weeks ago.

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The Brazilian posted on his Instagram this morning with two pictures of that fan – one when he trolled Arsenal with a ‘bottler’ joke and one as he watched on last night as Man City’s draw with Bournemouth confirmed the Gunners as champions.

See below for the post, as shared by Arsenal X account afcstuff…

It’s not entirely clear what Gabriel means with the caption “think too much”, but in a way the choice of image pretty much explains it all.

Arsenal delighted to finally shed bottlers tag

Arsenal players were clearly aware of the reputation they had for under-achieving and arguably making a mess of things from good situations.

We’ve already also seen a video clip of Bukayo Saka and Myles Lewis-Skelly celebrating and hitting back at their critics, with Lewis-Skelly joking about being called bottlers whilst holding a bottle of champagne.

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Arsenal will surely now feel they can achieve even more, as winning that first trophy is often the hardest, while the taste of success can then improve confidence in doing it again in the future.

Did Manchester City bottle the league?

Meanwhile, it’s now a genuine debate as to whether Manchester City bottled the league this season.

After beating Arsenal 2-1 just a month ago, it looked like Pep Guardiola’s side were surely the favourites, but they ended up slipping up with a 3-3 draw against Everton and yesterday’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

It was a particularly poor performance from City last night as they were perhaps also distracted by the rumours about Guardiola leaving the club at the end of the season.