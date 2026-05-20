"They called us bottlers!" - Arsenal stars hit back at critics in title celebration video

Myles Lewis-Skelly celebrates (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal players celebrated winning the Premier League title last night, with Myles Lewis-Skelly and Bukayo Saka hitting back at their “bottlers” tag.

The Gunners are now confirmed as the 2025/26 champions after Manchester City dropped points against Bournemouth last night, leaving them four points behind with just one game remaining.

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This ends Arsenal’s run of three consecutive second-place finishes, with Mikel Arteta’s side often accused of bottling it and failing to win when it matters most.

Now Arsenal’s players are clearly relishing losing that tag as they finally got over the line, with this video below uploaded to Saka’s Instagram account…

? Bukayo Saka uploaded this to his Instagram…Arsenal players relishing the chance to make some 'bottle' jokes of their own! ? pic.twitter.com/ToR6MA6dcv — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 20, 2026

Lewis-Skelly can be seen holding a bottle of champagne and joking “they called us bottlers, but now we’re holding the bottles!”

Arsenal can still secure memorable Premier League and Champions League double

Arsenal’s season has already been a major success, but they won’t be done yet, with the club now preparing to take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

The players’ confidence will be sky high after finally winning the title, and it will be interesting to see if that helps them in a game where they’ll most likely be seen as underdogs.

Arsenal have never won the Champions League before, and this will be only their second ever final, with PSG the reigning European champions.

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For now, Arsenal will just want to celebrate this success as they prepare to lift the Premier League trophy at Selhurst Park this weekend.

But the celebrations can’t go on too long as they’ll need to be in the right frame of mind for their trip to Budapest to take on PSG at the end of the month.